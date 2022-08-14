Updates to Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act that went into effect earlier this month offer wise and long overdue updates designed to protect the wages of thousands of service industry workers who have long relied on tips for the bulk of their pay.
The measure, state officials, industry leaders and workers hope is a way to level the playing field for both workers and employers competing in an aggressive and tight labor market.
State labor leaders called them “modernized regulations,” which present immediate upgrades on how employers, among other things, pay tipped workers.
Since 1977, the state’s definition of a “tipped employee,” was someone that received at least $30 a month in tips. Why is that number so vital: When an employee reaches that number, by law, an employer can reduce the employee’s hourly pay rate from the current minimum wage level of $7.25 to as low as $2.83 per hour.
The new law puts the floor at $135, arguably still low, but more reasonable.
Among other key updates to the act, according to the state’s Department of Labor & Industry:
- Alignment with a recent federal regulatory update governing employer tip credits to allow employers to take a tip credit under certain conditions, including that the employee spends at least 80 percent of their time on duties that directly generate tips, commonly known as the 80/20 rule.
Alignment with a recent federal regulatory update to allow for tip pooling among employees but in most cases excluding managers, supervisors, and business owners.
- A prohibition on employers deducting credit card and other non-cash payment processing transaction fees from an employee’s tip left with a credit card or other non-cash method of payment.
- A requirement for employers to clarify that automatic service charges are not gratuities for tipped employees.
“As a former service industry worker, I have seen firsthand how employees can be taken advantage of due to outdated rules and regulations when it comes to how they are paid,” Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “Servers, bartenders, hairstylists, nail techs, bellhops and dozens of other tipped-worker positions rely on the generosity of their customers for their livelihood and deserve regulatory protections that ensure these earned wages are theirs to keep. I know that struggle personally, hoping you earn enough money each shift to make ends meet. These updated regulations not only seek to keep tips in the pockets of workers who rightfully earned them, but to also ensure employers are playing by the same, fair rules.”
Seems to make a lot of sense.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.