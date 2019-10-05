Much has been made, not least by President Donald Trump himself, about how impervious his base is to the ongoing parade of unacceptable behavior he routinely and regularly displays. For those of us who are profoundly troubled by the continuous stream of poor judgement, dishonesty, narcissism, self-dealing, and nastiness from the commander-in-chief, we can only hope that this most recently disclosed episode (may we call it Ukraine-gate?) may finally tip the scales so that even his heretofore ardent admirers must say, “enough is enough!”
The recurring patterns of Trump’s behavior involve deceit and blaming others for his abundance of shortcomings and their disastrous consequences. Global warming? A Chinese hoax. Response: Let’s do away with California’s ability to prescribe fuel efficiency standards; let’s open public lands to fossil fuel exploitation; let’s gut EPA’s regulations to enforce air and water standards. Shucks, if we can put Big Oil money in our pockets now, to heck with generations to come!
We dare not do anything that might offend the NRA, but we really need to stop vaping! Guns aren’t responsible for the bloodbath preserved by a tortured reading of the Second Amendment, crazy people are! But gosh, the government must intervene to protect folks from the negative health impacts of vaping, the scariest threat since the invention of muzzleloaders. So, by all means, let’s keep AR-15s available, but we dare not permit vaping!
Although he has no moral compass, whatsoever, his underlings and sycophantic Department of Justice stooges were so concerned about the impropriety of “asking a favor” from the newly elected Ukrainian president (while dangling the release of foreign aid funds as a carrot) that they took steps to conceal the transcript of that conversation and restrict access to it by “classifying” it. Trump welcomed Russian interference in the 2016 election and was emboldened by Attorney General Barr’s shameful success in misconstruing the findings of the Mueller report. In keeping with his game plan of doing what he can get away with, he (unlike at least some of his staff) continues to see nothing wrong with compromising national security in using foreign policy to further his personal greed, ambition and chance of success in the 2020 election. How can the man be considered fit to lead?
So, we may continue respectfully to disagree on specific policies, but can there really be any further disagreement about the inherent corruption and unfitness for office, manifest daily in the actions of the current excuse for a president, who garnered 2.7 million fewer votes than his opponent?
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.