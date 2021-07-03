The swamp is worse than ever.
The so-called Biden administration is so corrupt. Lies and double standards, people flooding across the border with no accountability or jail time.
Everything is called racist. I am so sick of untruths. A lie does not become truth. Wrong does not become right.
Evil does not become good.
Democrats and government are all politics.
The Bible has not changed and God has not. Sin is sin. We all need to get right with God. We will bow down to God and face judgement. Pray people will turn from the wicked ways and be forgiven.
Nancylynne Miller,
Sunbury