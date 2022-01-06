Dale Weeks, 78, died on Nov. 28 of sepsis. He was fully vaccinated. “He had waited 15 days to be transferred to a larger hospital with better treatment options, because facilities throughout Iowa did not have an open bed for him as a result of the latest hospital surge of unvaccinated patients, his children told The Washington Post.”
The article goes on to explain that 85% of the hospital’s ICU beds were filled with unvaccinated patients. “The irony of it all is that someone who was committed to service and helping people his whole life ended up dying from people not being neighborly or helpful,” Simanski (Weeks’s daughter) said.
I can no longer just hope and pray that you’ll have a change of heart. Now I’m asking (begging, really), for the common good, that you get vaccinated. Choosing not to get vaccinated is a purely selfish act that puts your family and your community at risk. I am asking you to get vaccinated because you love your family and care about your community.
Pope Francis says it best: “Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other.”
Dale Weeks’s family is mourning his death because of unvaccinated people like you. Is that how you want to be remembered?
Carla Minori,
Shamokin Dam