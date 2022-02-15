My grandfather died in January in the third wave of the pandemic in Philadelphia. It happened with city restrictions being relaxed, everyone exhausted, most tired of wearing masks, tired of the impact on the economy and the deep divisions in our country; tired of fear.
He wasn’t vaccinated, but that was not an option back in 1919. I wish there had been a vaccine back then and I wish I could have grown up to know him.
John Henry Mathias was just 39 and died leaving my heartbroken grandmother with four children under 6. I remember hearing my dad’s story as a youngster. Each morning for a month he would arise to see bodies wrapped in white sheets “stacked up like cordwood” at the street corner awaiting pick-up by a horse-drawn carriage. 30,000 died in Philadelphia during the “Spanish Flu” and about 700,000 in the United States. And we were the lucky ones.
Estimates of worldwide deaths are somewhere between 50 and 100 million. During 1918 about 75% of Philadelphia’s doctors and nurses were overseas in the First World War and many health care needs of the city were placed on the backs of third and fourth year medical students from Penn, Temple and other colleges. What an education.
Today we have a vaccine for our pandemic, yet many are saying how rushed it has been; that it is an “experiment” and that’s a reason not to get it and none should require it. Well first, it has been an experiment; one that began about 60 years ago with the first research into messenger RNA. Throughout the following decades with advances in technology permitting the development of an effective delivery system, a burst of funding matched the COVID moment. Just like vaccines for measles, chicken pox, mumps, etc. that almost all of us have received (most as children), this vaccine works.
To me it’s similar to the space program. In 1961 Russia launched the first human being into space. Sixty years later the USA is flying a helicopter on Mars and we are starting commercial space travel. Scientific method works and can produce dazzling results even accounting for setbacks along the way.
It seems unlikely that this virus will disappear in the foreseeable future and let’s all hope there isn’t another, more serious strain that emerges. Nobody knows. We do know that billions of people have been safely vaccinated in the last year.
Being unvaccinated prolongs the possibility of the virus developing new strains for everyone and exposes you to a much higher incidence of serious illness and death. That’s the science. The risk is very small — the reward is big if it means keeping you and yours safe; you can’t recapture what is lost forever be it life or long term health. As we approach the milestone of 1 million dead we should remind ourselves of the many more who continue to suffer serious after effects by contracting this virus, and it’s being shown that natural immunity wanes just like the vaccine over time.
And while the debate rages on about public health vs. personal freedoms, perhaps give some consideration to getting vaccinated and boosted because it’s not only the best thing to do for you, but for the country, your neighbors, your family and for our exhausted, heroic first responders and health care workers.
It’s not all about freedom; it’s also about responsibility and care for others.
As Gandhi said “The best way to find yourself, is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
Those Philadelphia students understood that in a big way. Getting a couple of shots and wearing masks seems pretty easy by comparison.
Jim Mathias lives in Lewisburg.