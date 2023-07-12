Holy echo chamber, Batman! The article by Nick Popescu, “Be honest with yourself...,” published in “My Turn” (June 25) is a testament to the power of the propaganda bullhorns on Fox.
Yes indeed Nick, the majority of Americans who are firmly grounded in reality and possess critical thinking skills are not just frightened of former President Donald Trump, they are absolutely terrified. Trump and his fascist followers portray the very textbook definition of a cult of personality.
As early as the 1850s, Karl Marx accurately described the members of fascist cults as the “Lumpenproletariat.” They are the dregs of society, the uneducated, the discontents, the disillusioned, the disenfranchised and disaffected. They comprise the segment of society who are easily molded into cult followers, just as one would shape a lump of warm wax or soft clay. They welcome the all-powerful dictator, the father figure, who will avenge the injustices visited upon them by the others (pick your favorite scapegoat).
And before you go off on a mindless Fox News rant on Marxism, socialists, commies and pinkos, Marx’s socio-economic theories appear in nearly all sociology textbooks used in higher education. If you are not familiar with Marx’s economic models, then the works of Foucault, John Maynard Keynes and Rousseau’s “Social Contract” would be as familiar to you as ancient Sanskrit.
While the effects of remnant inflation continue to ravage the economies of developed nations worldwide, the recovery of the U.S. economy far outpaces the recovery of the other 33 industrialized first-world nations.
The economic recovery program under Democratic leadership continues to create jobs and better-paying positions despite the childish, obstructional behaviors of the Republicans in the U.S. Congress.
The problem is these writings strongly suggest a lack of valid research and a reliance on the propaganda and misinformation so prevalent on Fox (so-called) News.
Honesty is always the best policy, Nick, and perhaps the immortal Bard phrased it best — To thine own self be true (honest) ... in that way, you may never be false to others.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs