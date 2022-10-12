I feel privileged to live here in Central Pennsylvania on top of Shade Mountain. Every day, our meadow is flooded with wildlife enjoying the thousands of native trees that we have planted and cared for over the years. This morning, like many days, soon after the descent of the perfect harvest moon, the familiar doe and her two fawns appeared in our meadow munching on red clover, grasses, and acorns strewn underneath a favored oak. The presence of such graceful animals is a blessing to me.
Today while heading south on 11-15, I thought of her as I followed a vehicle with an extended bumper. As I drew closer, I realized two legs of a deer escaped the cold plastic tarp that covered her body. Those elegant thin legs, tipped with shiny, ebony hooves appeared well-worn and had a bit of mud still attached. On Oct. 10, as we celebrate National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, I am ever aware that the land we live on does not belong to us but was stolen from the Native Americans. These first inhabitants considered the forest creatures sacred. I wonder what they would think of this sacred deer wrapped in a plastic tarp on an extended bumper heading south.
Later, sitting in solitude, I could not help but muse where those slender legs had carried her. Just like our morning deer with her two fawns, did this doe travel down a stony path, through mountain laurel, under a red oak, munch on its acorns, cross a grassy meadow, nibble on clover and wildflowers under the silent moon? I also wonder if she watched her fawns grow, lose their spots, and frolic in the moon-lit fields. I cannot help but imagine that I saw her there on that fateful day, walking among the laurels. Is this where you got a bit of mud? Didn’t you sense the danger? Where were you when the string snapped, and the arrow pierced your heart? Oh, I so wished I could have saved you, my sacred friend. What is it about the human heart that finds sport and pleasure in shooting an arrow into the heart of a sacred animal? I guess I’ll never know.
I believe this land does not belong to me or to us, but to the Native peoples and animals that preceded us. As the world seems to grow ever crueler, I know that I could not save you, but I will pause and be ever mindful of the beauty and grace you brought to my world; and promise, in the spirit of the Native Americans, to make a commitment to respect and honor that presence by becoming a better steward of the land that we all love.
George Goshorn,
Middleburg