Cultural treasurers — art, music, literature — as well as historic advances in science, medicine and technology continue to be offered every day by people of all races, ethnic and religious backgrounds and sexual orientations.
In so many ways, we are blessed by the human interactions we have with people around the world and the beauty that emerges from diversity.
And yet, division and hate remain.
A counterprotester at a 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., loses her life; 49 people at a Latino gay nightclub are gunned down in 2017; nine members of a historically black church in Charleston, S.C., are shot while attending a Bible study in 2015; a gunman shoots and kills 11 congregants at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and just this past year, a knife-wielding man barges into a Hanukkah party in New York, stabbing five people and a gunman opens fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas, killing two men before he was shot and killed by church members.
The FBI reports that there were 8,496 criminal offenses that were determined to be motivated by hate in 2018. Among them, 57.5 percent were motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry bias; 20.2 percent were prompted by religious bias and 17 percent had a link to sexual orientation.
Today, we reflect on how each of us can help heal divisions that tear us apart as we remember the life and words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,” he said on March 22, 1964, during a speech in St. Louis.
Born in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929, King drew determination and motivation from the racism he experienced at an early age to become a pivotal advocate for civil rights in the United States.
On Aug. 28, 1963, he delivered a public speech on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., titled “I Have a Dream,” in which he said: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” (Watch the speech today under the “Video” section of The Daily Item website at dailyitem.com).
Martin Luther King died on April 4, 1968, the day he was shot in Memphis, Tenn. Four days after King was assassinated, U.S. Rep. John Conyers introduced into Congress the first legislation to establish a federal holiday honoring the inspirational leader.
It took more than 15 years. On Nov. 3, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the bill establishing the third Monday of January as a national holiday, beginning in 1986.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday and Service Act, expanding the mission of today’s holiday as a day of community service, interracial cooperation and youth anti-violence initiatives.
It is interesting to think what King — who would have been 91 years old this year — would have said about continuing division and violence in our country.
Based on his writings and texts of his speeches, we’re guessing that his advice would have included words such as nonviolence, appreciation, humanity, kindness and respect.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.