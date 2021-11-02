Today is election day, the time when citizens get to choose — through their collective votes — who will be granted an opportunity to serve in government offices, making decisions that affect the lives of those who live within their districts.
This is one of those years when the entire election process hits closest to home. When registered voters go to the polls today, they will be selecting the candidates who will work just down the street or across town at borough halls, township buildings or inside nearby county courthouses and even serve on school boards.
Local elections are arguably among the most important because the people elected today will be members of the local school board, borough councils, township boards of supervisors, county administrative offices, court judges and mayors. They will be the people who evaluate policies and through their votes or actions, determine future directions and priorities in public schools, counties and municipalities right here in the Central Susquehanna Valley, where we live and work.
There are a few contested races to decide. Voters in Northumberland County will select among nominated candidates for county prothonotary, register and recorder, county controller and decide if county Judge Charles H. Saylor will serve another 10 years on the bench.
Voters in both Union and Snyder counties will select a new county court judge to succeed Union-Snyder President Judge Michael T. Hudock, who will retire at the end of this year. Union County voters will select their county prothonotary while Montour County voters name their county treasurer.
Voters in every district across the Central Susquehanna Valley will cast ballots for school board candidates and those in many local municipalities will decide contests for city and borough councils and township supervisors.
There also are a few statewide decisions for voters in today’s election, with contests for seats on the state Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts at stake.
If you need a refresher, there are stories about many of the key races in the Valley available at dailyitem.com/election along with a list of polling places across the region.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. Today is the day that each registered voter has an opportunity to help decide the future within their local communities, simply by exercising their right to vote.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.