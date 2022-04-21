Dear Dr. Oz: Growing up in Pennsylvania, most all of us were taught to safely hunt and fish. And, we did not carry concealed weapons nor were we all members of the NRA.
The Second Amendment was drawn up by our founding fathers at the beginning of our country because there was no military at that time and we needed to defend ourselves against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Not anymore, because we have a huge and powerful military and police force that we pay to do that for us. No one wants to take away lawful weapons for hunting and defending us. (Notice the plural “us”)
Yes, liberals do want weapons to be registered, waiting periods, trigger locks, magazine limits, buybacks and some gun bans, certainly assault weapons, that were designed for the military to kill as many, as fast, as could be done. These are all wanted to protect law abiding citizens from those who desire to use their guns for unlawful means or reasons. As for your dealing with mental health, and the intersection with the Second Amendment, a person has to be mentally unbalanced to take a gun to kill others.
Liberals do not want the police to be defunded nor would they eliminate the right to self defense. Those are GOP talking points. What they do want is to educate the police and the people on the use of deadly force and the elimination of concealed carry. We liberals want to be able to walk our streets, drive our cars, debate each other without a friend or a casual encounter with someone who disagrees with us and pulls out a gun, from wherever, and kills us. What is taking place in our country today shows us what the public proliferation of any kind of weapon, being put into anybody’s hands, concealed, and without adherence to the law, can and will occur for whatever reason.
I would ask you to compare the numbers of guns available to the citizens of other countries compared to the United States with regard to ownership, crime, killings and injuring masses of people. As an example take a look at what has occurred in Australia.
You have taken an oath to care for and heal people who are less fortunate. Yet you have sought Trump’s endorsement, to align with a man who has attempted to ban all Muslims from our country.
Trump doesn’t care what is best for our country. Trump cares about what is best for Trump. And, you, like Trump, only appear to care for what is best for Oz.
Both of you perfectly sum up today’s GOP.
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg