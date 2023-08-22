A while back someone outlined three steps to help the general public accept the Pride movement: First, one tolerates, then one accepts, and ultimately one celebrates.
This reasoning is totally ludicrous: A Pride parade entry in California involved a pickup truck carrying two men in a BDSM (bondage/discipline, domination/submission, sadism, and masochism) pretend performance. In Minneapolis, a Pride parade man twerked toward the crowds in nothing but his BVDs and boots. Greenwich Village’s Washington Square Park was the scene of a “clothing optional” water party after a march. A transgender actress went topless on the White House lawn during a Pride party.
Every state, plus Washington, D.C., has public lewdness laws, and many increase in degree when involving children. Pride celebrations should not get a pass. Tolerating, let alone accepting and celebrating public displays of degenerate behavior and nudity is not OK.
Some schools and denominational churches maintain secret transition closets, where kids can change from their ‘parent-approved’ clothes into ‘gender-preferred’ clothes. Parents are purposely not informed via official policy. I asked one of these churches in an email how they can square this with the high-ranking “honor thy father and mother” commandment. Crickets.
I’ve come to believe that tolerance has been conflated with indifference to what is right and wrong.
We shouldn’t be indifferent. GK Chesterton wrote, “Tolerance is the virtue of the man without convictions.” My conviction is a flat no. No to tolerate, accept, or celebrate any of this.
Blandina Lecce,
Selinsgrove