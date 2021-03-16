Adding to Ronald Baade’s letter (March 11) about PennDOT’s proposal to add tolls to various bridges on Interstate roads in the Commonwealth.
First, a factual error needs to be corrected: Mr. Baade named the wrong Tom. It was Governor Tom Corbett — not Governor Tom Wolf — who raised the gasoline tax. Increasing the motor fuels tax was one of many reasons Pennsylvania voters threw Tom Corbett out of the governor’s mansion after only one term.
Second, expecting all taxpayers in the Commonwealth to cover the cost of bridge maintenance, when only a few people actually cross those bridges, is a form of socialism. Isn’t it more equitable to have the motorists who actually drive on those bridges pay for their upkeep?
I’m puzzled that state Senator Wayne Langerholc and other Republicans in Harrisburg are against the bridge tolling plan. I thought Republicans hated socialism but evidently, they’re OK with some forms of it. Maybe they regularly drive on those bridges but want others to pay.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin