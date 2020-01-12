President Trump’s order to assassinate Iranian General Suleimani was ill-considered because it will likely lead to a worsening of our position in the Middle East. I don’t deny that he was responsible for multiple attacks on American troops and interests, but taking him out changes what had been a proxy conflict into a direct confrontation with Iran. The Iranian ballistic missile attack on U.S. bases is surely not the end of it. We can look for Iran to embarrass President Trump at some critical moment of the campaign. They made Jimmy Carter a one-term president and would like to do the same to Trump.
The key side effect of this confrontation will be to render the U.S. presence in Iraq unsustainable. The Iraqi parliament has already invited us to leave, and we have no major sector in that country that wants us to stay. And that means that the ongoing struggle against ISIS (in which Gen. Suleimani was tacitly on our side) will be cut off. President Trump says he wants out of Iraq, but he doesn’t want to be expelled.
The stated justification for the assassination was that Suleimani was planning an imminent attack on our troops. No details have been provided to support that assertion, but if such plans were known to his subordinates and superiors, then killing him would not stop the plan’s implementation. And if they were known only to Suleimani, how would our intelligence know about them? Had we bugged his brain?
It would instead appear that Trump simply decided, impulsively as always, that a spectacular blow like this would benefit him politically. But he failed to think through the implications. He, and we, will live to regret it. The Middle East is far too complicated and subtle for a simple mind.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg