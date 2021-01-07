Too little. Too late.
And nowhere near enough.
That best describes President Trump’s long-overdue statements Thursday morning and again Thursday evening in which he, at long last, promised there will be an “orderly transition on January 20th.”
It also aptly assesses the comments made by Valley Republican Congressmen Fred Keller and Dan Meuser after the indefensible storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump loyalists spurred to violence by the president.
“The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American,” Keller said. “This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. God bless our Capitol Police and first responders.”
“Capitol Police kept everyone safe, while putting themselves at risk,” Meuser said. “We must be grateful to our law enforcement and condemn violent lawlessness. God bless America. We will get through this.”
That’s all well and good. But it is also hypocritical to criticize actions you played a role in bringing about.
The tragedy that unfolded Wednesday was the direct result of Trump’s refusal to accept defeat. That refusal was fueled, in part, by legislators, including Keller and Meuser and six other Republicans in the Pennsylvania delegation, who supported Trump at every turn.
Even after the disgraceful storming of the Capitol, both stubbornly clung to their positions in the wee hours of the morning that every single one of our state’s votes should be overturned because of how the state handled parts of the election process.
They never, did, however, suggest their own re-elections should be overturned.
Even after many who had allowed Trump’s alternative facts to flourish — including Senators Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham — had finally backed off to affirm Joe Biden’s election, Keller and Meuser would not budge.
Even after Republican Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler — who had earlier lost her runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock — had withdrawn her objection to certification of Biden as the Electoral College winner in her state, Keller and Meuser remained steadfast. They didn’t not vote to challenge Arizona votes, but went forward with their challenge to Pennsylvania’s votes.
Some might applaud them sticking to their convictions. We will not be among them.
What happened Wednesday in Washington grew from seeds of discontent planted over and over by Trump.
Those seeds were cultivated by Keller and Meuser and all the others who consistently supported the falsehood that this election was stolen. It was not.
The bi-partisan law allowing expanded mail-in ballots in the commonwealth — which would not have passed without the approval of the Republican majority in the state legislature — certainly merits review and reform before the April primary.
There are issues that should and must be addressed, including when to start counting ballots, how long, if at all, to accept them after Election Day, and what role signature reviews should play.
But whatever flaws there may have been in the system did not merit going to — and in the case of the Capitol catastrophe — over the wall to boost a president who would have lost the election even without Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral votes.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Dennis Lyons.