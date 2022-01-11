I read with disbelief the comments in Thursday’s paper by Reps Meuser and Keller about the Jan. 6 insurrection (Election fraud claims fueled ‘terrible day’).
The audacity of these two congressmen to speak out a year later about the worst affront to our democracy in years. Where were they for the last year? After that tragic event, and later that day, they both proceeded to vote against the certification of Joe Biden as president. They insisted that Trump was the elected president. They also continued to perpetuate the Trump lie that the election was rigged, stolen by the Democrats.
And then a year later they tell us what a terrible day it was. They should both be ashamed of themselves. Then in typical Republican fashion, Rep. Keller informs us that he is “focused on delivering real solutions to the multitude of crises created by the Biden administration.” Please tell us what the crises are and exactly what your solutions are. I guess he would if he had any solutions.
The problem is that Keller has no agenda other than criticizing and stonewalling any legislation delivered by the Democrats. He voted against the infrastructure legislation, even though he will accept the benefits of the bill and probably tell us what a great job he is doing for his constituents. Unfortunately, these two individuals talk the talk but produce nothing positive. And their comments in the article are too little, too late.
Hank DePerro,
Selinsgrove