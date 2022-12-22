I’m not sure if Albert Golfieri is mad or glad or for or against free speech after reading his letter “Say bye to First Amendment” but I don’t believe the president or Congress has the power to step in for any union dispute they feel like settling.
Congress can step in to resolve disputes between labor unions and railroads under the 1926 Railway Labor Act, as part of its power under the Constitution to regulate commerce. That law was written to prevent disruptions in interstate commerce.
In 1936, an amendment extended the act’s reach to include the airline industry. I don’t like to sit and imagine what ifs to get myself outraged but it seems like many people who write to The Daily Item do.
Amanda Dailey,
Milton