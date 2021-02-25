Let us be clear: Conservatives voted for Sen. Pat Toomey to hold office — regardless of party affiliation just as liberals have voted for Bob Casey. The populous has faith the officeholder they select will represent them in government based upon aligned values. The people do not expect their representatives to vote for their own benefit whatever that might be.
Toomey tries to rationalize his vote as he states Trump incited the Jan. 6 incident. More than 75 million voted for Trump in 2020, but only a fraction broke into the Capitol that day. If we had a free press today, we would know more about the “conscience” of those who voted to impeach a president — twice. And why he was acquitted — twice.
We would know why Nancy Pelosi, who was responsible for the security at the Capitol that day, did not secure it. Why were Capitol police standing down? Why was the National Guard not utilized as Trump offered? Why hasn’t anyone censured any of the Democrats for calling for violence against Republicans on numerous occasions? Why were Toomey and others in government quiet as cities burned down with violent riots over the summer with the press calling it “mostly peaceful protest?” Why do Democrats offer bail money for rioters? Why do Toomey and others remain quiet as conservatives are censored over the internet, but non-conservatives are not?
Toomey’s decision to impeach President Trump was not aligned with the right. It was not right — it was wrong, and it was far left.
Janet Comrey,
Montour County
Republican Committee chair,
Danville