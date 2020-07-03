It is noteworthy that they appeared on the same page in Sunday’s Item (June 28) — one at the top, the other at the bottom. At the bottom was a letter from Glen Keidel rightly expressing his opposition to splinter groups of protesters toppling or defacing monuments. (While I largely support the peaceful protests, I believe these chaotic actions damage the cause and subject it to failure.) Mr. Keidel asks that the full weight of the law be brought to bear against them for vandalism because “It’s time to stop this nonsense.”
And so, it is interesting that at the top of the page appears a political cartoon depicting Trump’s former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, defiantly receiving his “Get out of Jail Free” card from Bill Barr, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General. Though he was awaiting sentencing after being charged and pleading guilty twice before a federal judge for actions detailed in the Barr-maligned Mueller report, at Barr’s insistence, a limp-legged prosecutor signed off on a motion to drop the charges. Smelling a rat, the judge delayed action on the odd request pending further fact-finding. Meanwhile, Flynn’s attorneys circumvented the sentencing judge (before he even ruled) to an appeals court where a Trump-appointed judge released an order for the sentencing judge to dismiss the case. Absent any further intervention, a criminal gets off scot-free.
This is a pattern in the Trump administration’s decimation of the rule of law. Barr successfully interceded to have Trump crony Roger Stone’s sentence reduced. Barr has recently fired (though he said Trump did it while Trump denied that he had) a vital U.S. attorney with no reason given, lying to the country in the process.
Trump has summarily dismissed at least five inspectors general in just three months, no reason given, only that he had “lost confidence” in them. Trump’s “people,” at his direction, have repeatedly defied legal subpoenas with no price to be paid — could you get away with that? Is there any credible doubt that all these actions were taken for one purpose — to protect Trump?
Errant protesters topple stone statues. The Trump administration topples a country. Which disturbs you more? It’s time to stop this nonsense!
James Swartz,
Lewisburg