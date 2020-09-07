Flatten the curve. That’s what state governors originally told their citizens so restrictions would be lifted. That was in March.
Six months later Pennsylvanians are still struggling to understand what to expect — to open public schools, college campuses, PIAA, NCAA and professional sports, restaurants and bars, amusement parks — things we took for granted in February.
President Trump, recognizing that local conditions should dictate re-openings for each state, wisely left those decisions to the governors. Some have done well; some have not.
Our governor — and Dr. Rachael Levine — have done a masterful job of keeping the citizens of the commonwealth in a constant state of “what’s next?,” “how can this get any worse?,” “when will this ever end?” (or “will it ever end?”) and so on.
The anxiety they have caused springs from moving the goalpost, mixed messaging, and never-ending new “guidance” decrees. Confusion surrounds COVID reporting. Are the numbers accurate? Fact-based? Can we believe them? For a long time, the Department of Health refused to release data on COVID recoveries. Why?
That’s all bad enough, but a few hours of research into their actions sheds a different light on what they’ve done — and continue to do — to the citizens of the commonwealth.
The best way to get the truth in Pennsylvania is to file a Right To Know request. Mine asks for 82 specific datapoints. The Right to Know Law gives government agencies 5 days to respond to RTKs. It also allows for a 30-day extension.
Here’s what the PA Department of Health website says about responding to Right to Know requests: “As of March 16, 2020, the Department of Health (DOH) Office Building was closed in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s guidance on COVID-19 mitigation. Any requests for public records submitted to DOH on or after March 16, 2020, will be deemed to have been received by the DOH open records officer on the first day of the reopening of the Department of Health Office Building. Please note that the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records issued a statement indicating that “if an agency is closed on a given day, that day does not count toward the 5 business days referenced in Section 901 of the Right to Know Law, which governs the time period under which an agency must respond to a request.”
Will my RTK be answered or not? Is the Wolf administration stonewalling the release of COVID-19 data? The DOH building it closed until further notice, but the DOH agency is still functioning — currently housed in the Health and Welfare building. Assuming the “building is closed” rule prevails, once it opens, RTKs may be backlogged. The DOH’s Open Records Officer Lisa Keefer will have to petition for extension after extension.
The DOH has a fancy website that includes “COVID-19 Trajectory Animations.” These display various charts, graphs and a map of cases by county in the commonwealth. Their COVID-19 Trajectory Animations web page says: “The trajectory animation was inspired from a recent YouTube video, “How to Tell if We’re Beating COVID-19.” The basis for viewing our data in this way is that the number of new cases is proportional to the number of existing cases. When disease transmission is uncontrolled, exponential growth will occur until effective public health control measures are in place (note that this can take weeks to be evident in the data, depending on the situation). When you view the animation, you are seeing a time-lapse plot of the average number of newly reported cases over the last 7 days (y-axis) against the cumulative number of reported cases (x-axis) by region.
Reopening the commonwealth is being controlled by a YouTube video?
The video was developed by Henry Reich who is described as “a science communicator and creator of the YouTube channels Minute Physics and Minute Earth” and a few other random ones that just have silly videos of stuff like him jumping into a frozen lake or crossing the U.S.-Canada border while portaging a canoe. Henry’s accolades include nominations for the Shorty Award for Best Web Series, and Shorty Award for Best in Science.
Are Wolf and the DOH doing us justice? The DOH says “when exponential growth stops, we are starting to see a decrease in the growth rate of new cases,” it only focuses on one side of the equation — the growth of new cases. What about recoveries? Doesn’t it follow logically that number of new cases will always grow exponentially in direct proportion to the growing number of tests administered? Wouldn’t reporting the net of new cases versus recoveries be more meaningful? When the number of recoveries rises as the number of new cases falls isn’t that a better criterion to determine when we should reopen?
Public health policy in Pennsylvania is being driven by a “D list” YouTuber and a secretary of health willing to foist it on us. Nice!
Stan Zellers lives in Lewisburg.