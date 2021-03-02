I’m among many who are in Selinsgrove today because of Susquehanna University.
Over the course of 50 years, I’ve gone from faculty dependent to student to volunteer to employee — even teaching a class at the venerable campus.
I appreciate SU’s presence in town and the good things it brings to us. I also shake my head at some of the anti-town decisions of the college’s leaders, such as telling alumni to stay away from downtown, or forbidding the kids to live among us.
While I think the concept of an honorary street sign is commendable, the placement at the main intersection downtown shows a complete lack of consideration from those who are not part of the university community, and is a slap in the face to the merchants of the town who have less access to students thanks to the aforementioned, boneheaded decision to keep them out of town.
More important, it says the heart and soul of our town is for sale (guess what borough council — it’s not). And for a bargain price no less — when you consider the price paid by the college (er, “anonymous donor”), $170 after taxpayer contribution.
We are not Susquehannagrove, or SUgrove, or even Riverhawkgrove.
You want those signs on University Avenue, say from Broad to 18th? That’s reasonable — just like our school district signage. Middle of our town? No.
President Green, please make it clear that you do not approve of this defacement of our community and you support moving the signage closer to campus.
And those in the borough’s leadership structure who thought this was a good idea — please, step down before you embarrass us further.
Jeff Fishbein,
Selinsgrove