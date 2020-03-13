The East Buffalo Township supervisors initiated a discussion this week that will likely become more prevalent in municipal meeting rooms across the state over the next 10 years.
The board of supervisors worked to refine a proposed ordinance that would regulate the development of solar power systems — large and small.
It didn’t take long for the discussion to become rather complex, with many factors to consider. The size, type and purpose of the system combined with the varied land-use categories quickly complicated the issue at hand.
The township discussion comes several weeks after Bucknell University proposed, then later rescinded, a proposal to build a solar field near the university’s golf course.
Although there are currently no solar energy development proposals to consider, the township supervisors discovered there are a myriad of issues to resolve in order to ensure that the municipality is able to fairly document, regulate and defend standards when the next solar proposal is submitted.
Discussion of just a few of those issues — project size, property setbacks, screening requirements, residential vs. agricultural zones, maximum panel heights, fencing and soil quality — extended from minutes into hours during the supervisors’ regular meeting this week.
If suggestions included in the Pennsylvania Solar Future Plan, a 152-page report published in 2018, come to fruition, the kinds of discussions that occurred in East Buffalo Township will begin to happen in meeting rooms across the state.
The state report sets a goal that Pennsylvania obtain 10 percent of its electrical energy supply from solar by 2030. Currently, less than 1 percent of the state’s energy is derived from the sun.
The report notes that solar energy supports cleaner air, job opportunities, economic growth and improved public health, and offers recommendations for boosting solar generation over the next decade.
An important part of that process will involve elected municipal officials who proactively work to set standards and land use regulations that enable developers to move forward.
“Achieving the 10 percent target by 2030 requires that policy makers adopt strategies that will move Pennsylvania into a solar future more quickly than is expected under business-as-usual projections,” the report states.
Putting solar issues on the table — as East Buffalo Township is now doing — brightens the prospects for more clean energy moving into our electrical grids.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.