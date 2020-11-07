Having read many things over the last few months about how the guilt of being white has caused some people so much distress has been tiring, laughable and after reading the column by Dr. Karen Elias in the Nov. 1 edition of The Daily Item aggravating and offensive. Having read previous angst filled mea culpas by Carol Parowski and Dr. Elias makes me feel deep sympathy for them more than anything. What truly was the last straw for me wasn’t their inability to look within themselves for the ways they interact with others especially of different races, creeds and colors but to feel like they must apologize for all people who aren’t minorities.
Who are they to be our conscience? I am acquainted with Mrs. Parowski a little and have no real knowledge of her life and I know she has none regarding mine. Dr. Elias is completely unknown to me and until reading her column I wasn’t aware I suffered from as she describes it toxic innocence. Truthfully I never heard of anything so blatantly contrived and am offended she is speaking for people she doesn’t know.
Her most offensive comment was when she accused every human being not of color as feeling those of color are not worth our attention. That’s a very hateful description of a person and I worry that she must have felt that way and that’s why her need to apologize for others is so necessary. Like others I’m not perfect and believe I’ve marginalized people in my lifetime which I’m sorry about and have apologized to individuals I’ve offended. At no time in my life have I ever felt somebody was beneath me.
So Dr. Elias with all your experience as a teacher in college and much more schooling than me, please allow me to help guilt ridden people like you and Mrs. Parowski and like-minded folks with some real world advice. Stop apologizing for who you are if you’re a fair minded and acting person. Stop beating yourselves up for who you are.
Be the best person to all at all times and stop trying to be others moral judge and compass. I believe if you do this you’ll be happier and a much better person for others to know. Your need for toxic martyrdom will be unnecessary and allow you more joy in your life.
You’re welcome.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury