Help wanted signs remain posted everywhere across the region. They tout openings for cabinetmakers and dishwashers, nurses and welders. Help is available in perhaps some of the Valley’s most underutilized outreaches because of three invaluable schools.
Many of these vacancies don’t require a college degree. That total increased after Gov. Josh Shapiro’s executive order opened state government positions to those who may have the experience to qualify and no degree requirement.
The Valley has three technical schools. SUN Tech in New Berlin hosts students from Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties. Students from Danville and Southern Columbia go to Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech between Bloomsburg and Berwick, while the Coal Region schools use the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center in Coal Township.
These schools are job incubators, churning out ready-made employees who can start on day one. Many graduate with needed certifications. A significant number do continue their education in college or other programs; others pursue valuable apprenticeships to learn under the guidance of a more experienced worker in their field.
They have dozens of programs for their students, including 19 at SUN Tech. They range from carpentry and construction to cosmetology.
“The kids at SUN Tech are getting a very good education in a short amount of time, which is preparing them to go out into the workforce,” said Eric Turofski, the school-to-career coordinator at SUN Area Technical Institute. “From my dealings with the workforce in this area, they are happy with students who come out of here.”
“Skilled people for a workforce in need are the kind of students we produce.”
These are incredibly valuable employees at a time when they are needed and the Valley is fortunate to have these schools along with the jobs to fill.
According to a report from NPR, “nearly 90% of construction companies nationwide are having trouble finding qualified workers,” data they tracked from the Associated General Contractors of America. The Georgetown Center on Education and the workforce found there are 30 million jobs paying an average of $50,000 annually that don’t require a college degree, NPR reported.
There is no right or wrong. Trade schools and college offer viable long-term answers. It all depends on the individual and their long-term goals.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.