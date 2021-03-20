Our educational system seems to be missing the mark when it comes to American or World history. Apparently, this has been the case for a while, since we have generations who disrespect their flag and all that it signifies. They believe that socialism should replace capitalism, even though statistics will prove otherwise.
There is no socialist country where people live as well and enjoy all of the freedoms that we have. Many millennials don’t realize that the very system and country that they disrespect has paid for their liberties in blood. They don’t recognize the fact that the financial success of their parents in an “evil” capitalist society is the reason they were able to attend the institutions of learning that have brainwashed them.
Because history has been omitted from their education they either don’t know or don’t appreciate the fact that hundreds of thousands of great Americans made the supreme sacrifice so that they could burn the flag as an example of their “freedom of speech.” If you think it’s a new idea to suggest that “Black lives matter” please realize 596,670 northern troops were killed, wounded or missing in action in the Civil War in order to preserve the Union and free the slaves. That BLM movement was devoid of Marxists.
The founders of our great nation studied history. They knew about the brutal persecution of race, religion and political beliefs in the old world. They knew of government oppression and genocide on a grand scale and did their best to create a country with a system of government so we’d never have to suffer the same. Most importantly, they died so that we could be free. I know they believed we would appreciate their efforts and do whatever necessary to preserve and pass along the gifts they gave. I appreciate their sacrifice every day of my life.
Millions of people in the world live in poverty and suffer unspeakable oppression from their governments. They have no liberties and are persecuted by their communist/socialistic regimes. If we don’t wake up and educate our children, teach them respect for their great country, flag and national anthem they are doomed to voluntarily surrender all the freedoms they have. When they realize they have traded freedom for a promised free ride it will be too late.
Hal Thomas,
Danville