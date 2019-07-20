I would like to know what highly educated person in PennDOT chose the traffic pattern for the mess in Northumberland.
I was coming home from Selinsgrove at 4:45 p.m. and the traffic in the southbound lane was lined up from Tedd’s Landing over the Barry King Bridge onto Duke Street. It is totally ridiculous that there isn’t an easier way to reroute traffic for the repairs.
I agree that the repairs need to be done but weather has a lot to play into the fact of how quickly it will be done. I give the men that worked on the railroad underpass this year a shout of approval, they worked all during the winter and they did a beautiful job.
I just think that allowing the trucks back into Northumberland is a big mistake, they will have the streets ruined in no time again! Maybe the people working on the roads should try working 24/7, that would get the project done sooner. What is the traffic going to be like this weekend when the railroad on King Street is being repaired?
Sally Clark,
Northumberland