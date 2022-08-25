The yellow and red lights are flashing in the Valley again, warning motorists to slow down and be prepared to stop when approaching school speed zones, crosswalks and school buses.
Classes started this week in most Valley school districts (Danville Area opens on Sept. 6), so it’s time for all drivers to snap out of the summer mode and focus on the safety of children when approaching school buses or school speed zones.
The state Department of Transportation reports that about 1.27 million school students ride one or more of the 30,835 school buses traveling along highways, streets and rural roads across Pennsylvania.
Last year, there were 501 crashes involving school buses across Pennsylvania and four people lost their lives, according to statewide traffic statistics.
The greatest danger to students, pedestrians and other drivers occurs when motorists violate school traffic safety laws.
The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts reports that 1,503 drivers were cited last year for illegally overtaking or passing a school bus. That means they failed to stop at least 10 feet before reaching the school bus when the red signal lights flashing and the side stop signal arms were activated.
A total of 2,816 drivers were cited during 2021 for speeding in a school zone, which restricts speeds to a maximum of 15 mph while students are arriving and leaving school.
Pennsylvania drivers have not encountered many school buses on the road over the past three months, so here is a quick refresher to help us get back on board with school bus safety:
n If a school bus is stopped at an intersection with flashing red lights, all vehicles must stop at all points of that intersection until the lights are deactivated.
n On multiple lane highways, all motorists approaching from behind must stop. Those traveling in the opposite direction must stop unless there is a physical barrier such as a wall or grass median separating the lanes. This is important, and we have witnessed violations: Turn lanes or roads with ridged or grooved pavement dividers do not count as walls or medians and all traffic in both directions must stop.
n Once stopped, drivers must wait until the red lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm has been withdrawn before moving forward.
n Drivers must not move until all the children have reached a place of safety off the highway surface.
Any driver convicted of violating the state’s school bus stopping law will receive a 60-day driver’s license suspension, five points on their driving record and a $250 fine.
But as we note in this space each year, there is something much more important at stake — the lives of children.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.