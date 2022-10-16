Two frightening incidents at Valley schools have school leaders on high alert. Officials at Midd-West and Danville seem to have done all the right things with the incidents that could have turned out much, much worse.
It started Monday morning in Danville when students were sent home before class began after a staffer and school principal found a spent bullet on a classroom floor, along with a shattered window and mark in the classroom door.
School officials and law enforcement personnel aren’t sure when or where the bullet was fired into the classroom, or even how or why. It happened between when students left for the weekend on Friday, Oct. 7, and when they returned Monday, Oct. 10.
Acting superintendent Harry Mathias said the investigation is ongoing, but it is easy to understand how tragic it could have been if the same thing happened during the school day.
At Midd-West, quick actions by students, a bus driver and middle school principal Jeremy Brown perhaps prevented a tragedy. There, a bus driver overheard a male student talking about a gun on the way to school. Three other students told the principal they had seen the weapon, and Brown quickly jumped into action when the bus arrived at school.
He approached the student as dozens of other students arrived at school for the day. After seizing the student’s backpack and not finding the weapon, it was later located in a bathroom trashcan with a loaded clip; No bullet was in the chamber, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
Juvenile charges are expected to be filed over the incident, Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said.
The two incidents are different; one may have been an accident from someone sighting a firearm near a rural school while the other presents a much more difficult and tough decision.
In both instances, school officials prioritized safety and alerted everyone with as much information as possible in such dire situations. It also, Stroup said, opens the door to more important conversations that we all need to hear and take part in.
“This is a dark cloud on the district but there is a silver lining,” said Stroup. “That day we went into classrooms and talked about the importance of communicating what (students are) reading, hearing and seeing.”
That dialogue is never a bad thing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.