Like so many people around the world, I was sorry to hear that President Trump contracted the virus.
Indeed, he has been quite successful in creating false narratives that so many people choose to believe. Sometimes the narrative (like not wearing masks) is more believable than the truth, and now the tragic consequences are visible. As a result, he and the millions of people in our country are suffering on so many many levels. And there will surely be more.
Let’s throw out that narrative, and put on those masks.
Dr. Linda Korb,
Milton