The disastrous derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train and the resulting hazardous waste emergency it triggered raise multiple warning signals that should mandate detailed reviews of operations, procedures and preparedness on the federal, state and local levels.
It therefore was appropriate and encouraging to see elected officials here in Pennsylvania take swift action in the wake of the Feb. 3 crash, which occurred just one-quarter of a mile west of Pennsylvania’s western border.
Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the crash site in East Palestine, Ohio, last week, where he met with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michael Regan, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), among others. Shapiro pledges to work with EPA incident management teams as they assess and test for environmental and health impacts following the spill and incineration of chemicals at the crash site.
The train crash also spurred the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee to host a public hearing on Monday to collect information on the movement of hazardous materials through the commonwealth.
During that hearing, Carl Belke, president of the Keystone State Railroad Association, testified that Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, the most in the country, that run on 5,600 miles of track within the state’s borders. Belke testified that there were four derailments resulting in the release of hazardous materials here in Pennsylvania from 2012 to 2022. About 40 percent of freight trains carry hazardous materials, he said.
State Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, expressed concerns about the average size of train crews operating freight trains, which Belke estimated at 2 or 3 workers. Flynn also expressed concern about train braking systems.
In its preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board, cites an overheated wheel bearing as the likely cause of the derailment. Automated hot box detectors, placed along railroad tracks, use infrared sensors to record temperatures of railroad wheels and bearings as trains pass by. If they sense an overheated bearing, the detectors trigger an alarm, which notifies the train crew that they should stop and conduct an inspection. However, a report on hot box detectors, published in 2019, found that the electronic wayside devices cannot distinguish between healthy and defective bearings, and temperature alone is not a good indicator of the status of railroad car wheels and bearings, CNN reports.
Rodney Bender, rail safety manager for the Pennsylvania Utility Commission, testified during the state hearing that inspectors do conduct fieldwork, looking for safety issues, and if violations are found, they are reported to a federal agency, which holds enforcement powers.
Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said emergency response teams are trained for hazmat incidents at derailments. Under questioning, he said he was looking into the prevalence of access and use by emergency responders to a confidential mobile app that allows instant access to data on train loads including hazardous materials.
That may be one additional step that can be taken toward safety, but clearly, there is much more work to be done at all corporate and governmental levels to help ensure the safety of people who live, work or travel near the thousands of miles of railroad lines crisscrossing the state and nation.
Rail safety studies, reviews, discussions and actions must continue long after the East Palestine train crash begins to fade from the headlines.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.