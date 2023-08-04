In the wake of the derailment of a freight train and subsequent toxic fires six months ago in East Palestine, Ohio — just across the Pennsylvania state line — Norfolk Southern is taking essential safety steps to reduce the chances of similar disasters.
The Atlanta-based company, which operates railroad lines through the heart of the Central Susquehanna Valley, issued new rules last month for handling overheated wheel bearings, the mechanical problem that caused the East Palestine derailment.
Under the new procedures, a train should be stopped any time an overheated bearing is detected.
At that point, the railroad will dispatch a mechanical inspector to evaluate the situation before the train is moved. If it is necessary to move the train, it will proceed no faster than 10 mph with the crew stopping every three miles to reinspect the bearing.
The wheel bearing rule changes did not immediately follow the East Palestine derailment. They were unveiled the day after a July 6 derailment of a coal train in Virginia, also caused by a hot bearing.
Following that incident, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union was critical of Norfolk Southern’s response because dispatchers told the crew to move the train 13 miles down the line to a siding after the crew confirmed that a bearing on one of the railcars was overheating. A total of 19 railcars came off the tracks before it made it there.
Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said the changes were made as part of the railroad’s effort to become “the gold standard for safety in the railroad industry.” Still, he didn’t address why it took five months after the East Palestine crash to initiate the new rules.
“We are not going to stop until we complete the culture, process, and technology changes required to make accidents like this a thing of the past,” Spielmaker said.
Collectively, railroads across the nation plan to install about 1,000 additional trackside detectors to help spot mechanical problems before they can cause derailments.
Lawmakers also are considering imposing a package of reforms on the rail industry.
Railroads are still regarded as the safest way to transport goods across land, but the Ohio derailment and the devastating environmental effects it caused, illustrate the essential need for an intense focus on safety improvements.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.