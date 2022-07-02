I do not believe the Rails to Trails master plan for the former Philadelphia and Reading Railroad (simply the "Reading" Railroad), is feasible. The portion from its beginning in Sunbury at its junction with Norfolk Southern Railroad's Buffalo line to the Reed Connection in Shamokin Township is an active rail line owned by the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA) and operated by the Shamokin Valley Railroad (SVRR).
The ex-Pennsylvania Railroad's Shamokin branch line is then traversed to the Cameron Bridge at Shamokin where it connects with the former Reading line to Mount Carmel again and is owned by the JRA and operated by the SVRR.
I believe there is a short portion of rail line in the Excelsior-Mount Carmel area that was to serve a Great Eastern mining operation. This portion of line is/was owned by the JRA, but I do not know if it was made operable. The portion of ex-RDG line between the Reed Connection and the Cameron Bridge had its track removed after acquisition by the JRA and the highway underpass over Route 61 at Paxinos was also removed.
I believe there would have to be a grade separation (fence) along the rail line for safety to keep people from trespassing on the track. Walkways would have to be constructed along the railroad bridges for the same reason.
The phrase "train time" could be any time applies. There have been hints in the past of the possibility of additional trains, but so far this has not materialized. This was one reason for vehicle crossing upgrades several years ago.
I would be willing to serve on a committee or commission to study this issue.
Allen Bubb,
Sunbury
Railroad historian