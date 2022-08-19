No amount of training can fully prepare emergency responders — from police officers to firefighters to emergency medical technicians — for everything.
But regular training and practice can create a quick, more level-headed response to the unthinkable, the reason behind the high-tech training police officers from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Department went through this week.
In a virtual reality setting, law enforcement personnel went through a series of real-life situations, including active shooter drills involving schools and other targets. The course was established by the Emergency Response Training & Certification Association of State College in 2019. The organization works with law enforcement to help them be as prepared as possible for these events through education, training and now innovation.
Wearing virtual reality glasses — similar to the over-the-counter technology many use at home — officers can be transported virtually into real-life scenarios, usually a handful during each training session.
The situation could be entering a school where an active shooter is already inside.
It could be a routine traffic stop that changes in an instant.
It could be a response to a domestic incident.
It could be a sheriff’s deputy serving a warrant.
Some of these — traffic stops, warrant service — happen every day. Most go routine; occasionally the response can go tragically wrong. The ERTCA training puts the officers in about as real a setting as they can find without a real emergency response.
The stress levels and adrenalin go up. Reaction times shrink. The consequences greatly increase.
“I liked this training as it showed these situations,” Union County Deputy Sheriff Trey Toland said during this week’s training. “It looked very real.”
Former state trooper Scott Davis, now an instructor for Emergency Response Training & Certification Association is able to control the settings and the situation, including the responses made by “suspects” in the simulation.
Just as important, they are able to review the situation with the officers during the training, to measure what they did right, what they did wrong and what corrections need to be made.
“There are so many situations and having the ability to replay exactly what happened and how the officer reacted is a big part of the training,” he said.
Real matters in these moments, where lightning-fast decisions need to be made and deadly consequences are possible. Second chances often don’t happen.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.