The intersection of Fourth and Market streets in Sunbury marks the heart of the city’s business district. While Cameron Park, or even its partner Merle Phillips Park a block west, is probably the communal hub of the city, the four-way cross at Fourth and Market has sort of personified Sunbury’s downtown struggles.
The store and business fronts at the four corners have been largely vacant, some for years. Hotel Edison has had a revolving door of restaurants come and go for a while. The large, proper-looking bank across Market from the Edison has been vacant since early 2019.
The final corner building the sprawling brownstone and brick-faced structure on the northern side of Market Street has been vacant for nearly 20 years. Since Northumberland County moved its offices out of there in 2003, the structure has been largely empty.
Long-time owner Dimos Panagoulias continually sought tenants since he purchased the prime location, but nothing materialized, just a series of big ideas that lacked funding and financial backing.
Perhaps now there is more hope. Christ Wesleyan Church of Milton has acquired the property, finalizing the deed transfer last month after paying some tax bills. The nonprofit paid $1 for the location, according to the deed filed at the county courthouse.
A lot of work will need to be done at the property before it becomes a viable outlet. The building was added to the city’s nuisance property list in September according to city code supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski. The building has clearly fallen into various stages of disrepair after sitting empty for almost two decades.
Pastor Billy Robel said church officials don’t have any plans set in stone yet, and admitted “a lot of pieces ... needed to come together.”
But perhaps with the financial stability of the church, a fresh set of eyes on the property and some forward thinking, the location can become a hub of its own.
“Although there are numerous details to be worked out, as a church, we are excited for the city of Sunbury and the potential plans to bring hope and transformation to this area,” Christ Wesleyan Pastor Brandon Mestach said.
That transformation can be great and wide-ranging. It can impact the people that walk through its doors in whatever iteration it evolves into and can offer a much-needed boost to a downtown that feels like it is starting to move in the right direction.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s Editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.