During the recent Climate Week in New York City, at Columbia University’s International Conference on Sustainable Development, following a presentation on one of the many daunting and specific challenges facing the world, someone asked the very question on my mind: What can the ordinary citizen do about it?
First, some background. Based on the best scientific and humanitarian principles, the United Nations has identified 17 goals for policymakers, called sustainable development goals (SDGs), to be achieved before 2030. The targets range from eliminating poverty to meeting the demands of a changing global climate, and with the proviso that not one person in the roughly eight billion member human family is to be left behind.
If we miss the targets — and do not make the populist’s error of anti-globalism or the nihilist’s of misanthropy — the whole of us will sail off into uncharted darkness like a spacecraft that misses its reentry trajectory. That means you and I.
So, what answer was given to the expectant audience? Something. Each and every person can and must do what they are capable of, no more and no less over the next 4,000 days to transform the world.
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry