In the wake of the horrifying, infuriating and senseless killing of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, it’s clear that all citizens should know much more about the training and standards for use of force by any person serving in law enforcement.
Clarity, transparency and accountability relating to any use of force are essential in protecting the rights of all citizens who find themselves in an interaction with police or law enforcement personnel and provide the ability to call out police brutality any time it occurs.
During a public meeting on Monday evening, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare outlined the city’s policies and standards on the use of force and vowed that his department will continue to follow them.
The policy, which includes training on techniques to first deescalate the intensity of any encounter, followed by nine increasing levels of force that may be employed when necessary, was written by Hare and former Police Chief Tim Miller in 2017.
“I wanted to be transparent about our policies that were put in place,” Hare said during an online City Council meeting on Monday evening. “We go over this stuff all the time.”
He explained that the policy goes into effect when an officer first arrives at the scene. “That is the first step in the use of force — us showing up,” he said. From there, the levels expand from verbal commands to electronic weapons to mechanical techniques, the introduction of a K-9 dog to force, and if necessary, deadly force.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he wanted the public to know the policy, which can be viewed on the city’s website.
“Most of us, if not all of us, have seen or heard of the protests that are occurring all around our nation regarding the injustice, discrimination and police brutality that still exists within society,” Karlovich said. “Chief Hare and myself have, and continue to work long and hard to revamp our police force while bringing about a change for better public communications and interactions. We are a small city department and we will continue to lead by example, and we strive to always want to do better.”
These are the kinds of discussions, the kind of transparency that must be present in every community. Leaders in Sunbury are presenting excellent examples of some of the steps that should be taken to build trust between citizens and those who are sworn to protect them.