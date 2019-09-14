The General Assembly of Pennsylvania must take action on prescription drug pricing and pass SB 568. The rise in prescription drug costs is putting people at risk across the country.
Despite claims that costs are high due to innovation, a January 2019 study published in Health Affairs, shows otherwise. Costs are rising on well-established drugs that have been in the market, not just new ones. One example is the price of insulin which doubled in price from 2012 to 2016.
Prescription drug cost pricing is not only on the rise, but the true costs are hidden. In most countries, prescription drug costs are regulated. In the U.S., big pharma has resisted government efforts and the rationale and process for drug pricing obscured or hidden. Health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers negotiate prices with the companies to set up their “formulary” of covered medications. The formulary places drugs into different tiers for pricing, resulting in a complicated mish-mash.
The shock to the consumer comes at the pharmacy window as they face the question of whether a medication is covered and/or affordable. In Pennsylvania, efforts are underway to bring transparency and control to prescription pricing. According to Kaiser Health News, more than 30 states have proposed or enacted laws in 2019 to address the transparency of drug prices, affordability and access. Taking action on bills such as SB 568 would begin to address the importance of transparency in pricing
Karen Wolf,
Lewisburg