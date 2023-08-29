I am left with more questions than answers after reading the article about the inquiry into the Milton football team.
It was stated that the State Police found “no wrongdoing after the investigation.” How did the image get there? Whose computer was used that had the image? Why would a “work” or “personal” computer be available for students to view the image? Where is this computer today? It this computer still on the school property?
If Coach Zettlemoyer was “not involved in the incident,” how did he immediately contact the athletic director and superintendent. What exactly is meant by the word “immediately”? Are we talking hours, days, weeks? Where was this coach during the incident?
I truly find it difficult to believe that Mr. Bickhart did not receive one call from a parent about this incident. Did any parent know what transpired? Were other forms of communication used to express a concern such as text, voicemails, emails, etc. Not one parent expressed a concern to a teacher, a student, an administrator? What about the boys themselves?
I find “transparency” lacking.
Ellen Roth,
Lewisburg