Scott Schaeffer just wants his day in court, for all the evidence to be heard. After 17 years in prison, the state owes him that much.
It was disappointing to learn the state’s Attorney General’s office seeks the dismissal of Schaeffer’s motion to test 20 items for DNA related to the 1986 murder of Rickey Wolfe. Schaeffer says the testing would prove his innocence in the case. He pleaded no contest ahead of a second trial ordered after new evidence was brought forth.
He was found guilty in 1991 before new evidence emerged in 2004.
Schaeffer seeks exoneration to clear his name and record. Unquestionably a stigma remains.
The state, however, doesn’t want evidence tested for no other reason than there is no one else to put on trial for Wolfe’s death.
“To the extent this court can even consider that DNA testing might reveal new evidence that could further an investigation in the murder of (Rickey) Wolfe, it is important to note that the commonwealth understands that (Robert) Hummel already pleaded guilty to third-degree murder,” the state wrote in a brief. Others, the motion notes, also pleaded guilty and two others were found not guilty.
So because Schaeffer doesn’t have a guilty plea to be exonerated from and no one else — assuming the new evidence implicates someone previously tried — can be prosecuted, the state doesn’t want to offer Schaeffer the opportunity to clear his name.
That isn’t how the justice system is supposed to work.
Rickey Wolfe’s son, Tim Wolfe, said the evidence should be tested.
“It’s about justice for my family and for Scott’s (Schaeffer) family,” Wolfe said. “To grant this order would be doing the right thing for my family. I think a lot of people want to see this order and I hope the judge will consider that.”
We won’t pretend to be legal experts to make any legal judgments. We should all expect the judicial process to be transparent at all times. If anyone runs into an issue with the legal system, we would want complete transparency as well.
Leaving evidence untested, even three decades after the crime, is far from transparent.
Prosecutors should demand transparency within the cases they try. Investigators should as well.
Scott Schaeffer deserves this much.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.