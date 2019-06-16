A failing grade for Pennsylvania nursing homes, issued by a Texas-based advocacy group for long-term care, raises questions and concerns, but as local experts point out, stronger indicators of the quality of care at any facility can be found in state inspection reports, by visiting nursing homes and talking with staff members and residents.
Pennsylvania received an F grade and ranked 46th among the states in the report issued by the group, Families for Better Care. The state’s ranking was down from 32nd and a D grade in 2014, the last year the watchdog group issued a report card.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health blamed the homes’ poor grade and the drop in national ranking in part to increased state oversight and penalties against nursing homes. If one state inspects and penalizes its home more vigorously than another, officials explain, that could result in its homes appearing worse.
Department Spokesman Nate Wardle said there were 541 inspections in April of 369 nursing homes, resulting in more than $206,000 in penalties. Wardle noted that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports mandated staffing levels and has assembled a group to look for policies that would improve nursing home care and safety.
Those who work with these issues every day warn against painting with a broad brush, suggesting that families take their own, close look at facilities before a family member moves in.
“We advise callers to review nursing home inspection results on the PA Department of Health’s website,” said Karen Leonovich, administrator of the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging. “We also encourage older adults and their families to visit the local nursing homes so they can view the facilities and talk with the staff. The local ombudsman is available to answer questions about the rights and responsibilities of nursing home residents.”
Zach Shamberg, CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, the organization representing nursing homes, said the new report card is based on data gathered two years ago, in 2017. He said Pennsylvania nursing homes showed significant improvement in a few measures last year, including the number of homes with severe deficiencies.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108 of Sunbury, said the Health Committee in the state House of Representatives, will review the report.
“These seniors have given their entire lives to get to this point,” she said. “We need to make sure in their time of need, we are taking care of them like they deserve.”
As in many issues, the transparency and accessibility of data and reports combined with visits and tours of nursing home facilities, will provide the best insight for families making critical decisions. Thorough reviews and public reporting by the state Department of Health, lawmakers and related state agencies will continue to make this possible.