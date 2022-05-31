Traveling around the Central Susquehanna Valley is difficult for anyone who does not drive or have access to a vehicle.
For decades, affordable ride options were limited at best, and until recently, non-existent for many residents.
Thankfully, several new initiatives are offering flexible options for people who must go to a specific destination or simply get out for an enjoyable visit their favorite store or restaurant.
Rabbittransit, a regional public transportation provider that offers a variety of transportation services to residents in 10 central Pennsylvania counties, including Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, is in the early stages of a three-year pilot program called “Stop Hopper,” a flexible accessible van system that allows a rider to pay $2 (or free for senior citizens) to ride to and from any destination as long as it is within one of three local zones: Selinsgrove-Sunbury, Lewisburg-Milton and Danville-Bloomsburg. Riders can book their trips by simply calling a phone number or using an app on their mobile device.
Rich Farr, the executive director of Rabbittransit, said he is pleased that ridership is growing steadily. Passengers are picked up in nine-person accessible vans and taken where they want to go within the designated service areas. The Stop Hopper mobile app tracks rides in real-time and alerts passengers when their ride is about to reach their pick-up points or destinations.
“The idea is to really help remove transportation as a barrier to allow people to have access to their basic needs and hopefully employment opportunities,” Farr said.
Art Thomas, chairman of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way board, noted that the program is currently receiving financial support as part of a three-year grant, and is hopeful that ridership will continue to grow so that services will continue beyond the pilot program.
Other transportation service initiatives also are underway. The Mount Carmel-based LATS has regular stops throughout the Coal Region with routes from Mount Carmel to Kulpmont, Marion Heights and Shamokin areas, stopping at grocery and retail outlets along the way.
Beginning on June 6, the LATS will offer daily trips to Knoebels Amusement Resort, near Elysburg.
Another transportation pilot program started early last month in Danville. The one-year collaboration between the Danville Business Alliance, Geisinger and Fishing Creek Transportation enables Geisinger outpatients and visitors who want to check out downtown Danville businesses to ride for free.
The shuttle travels throughout Danville with stops at local shops, grocery stores and health care facilities. Flexible pickup points can be arranged by calling 570-293-1966.
These kinds of flexible, affordable ride options are providing vital services, especially for those who have no other transportation options. We wish them well through the remainder of their pilot programs with hopes that their operations become permanent.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.