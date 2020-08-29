In 2000, I had a tumor removed from the left side of my neck. When I went for my next haircut and the scissors or razor got anywhere near that spot my whole neck tingled in anticipation. That’s a simple example of body memory. Another is the report of experiencing phantom feeling in a limb by people who have had an amputation. PTSD is a more serious body memory response to trauma.
The point of these examples is that human beings store memories all over their bodies that can be triggered by external events. The way human beings are wired, we also respond to injustice. Any 2-year-old can tell you if something is fair. Our bodies remember assaults to justice too.
I recently read a rather hateful piece on “How could there be so much reaction to the death of one person who was not even a particularly virtuous person?” I will spare you the vitriolic language of the article. I believe that the eruption of emotion in response to the George Floyd killing was like those body memory reactions I mentioned above. The trigger was injustice, and all the people who have experienced injustice particularly at the hands of the police had a memory erupt of their own stored feelings. What to do with that eruption and how to process that pain was an individual decision for each person who experienced it. The multitude of people who had such a memory to respond to is what led to days and days of demonstrations.
It takes energy to be out walking and demonstrating. Anger is a tremendous source of energy. It can be channeled into peaceful demonstrations and it can be unleashed in looting and fighting.
This does not mean that every person in any demonstration is carrying a body memory of trauma. We might have physical reactions to injustice as well. We can also make conscious decisions to take a stand about something that is important to us. I only offer this observation for those who tend to believe that what happened to George Floyd is an isolated incident. Because the incident was available on video, many people were exposed to this trigger, and many people like myself were affected in a way that allowed the injustice of the situation to rise to a different level of conscious response.
The first lunch counter sit-ins were in the 1960s. I have seen the news reports. I have known about the injustice all my adult life. It has taken about 60 years of exposure to repeated attempts to bring the racial injustice in our country to the attention of a greater majority of the populace to really register with me.
I am late to the table, but I am finally here.
Carol Parowski lives in Richfield.