We are currently in the midst of a lockdown — a lockdown of our right to assemble, of our right to travel, to work, of almost everything we normally do.
This lockdown, in which left-wing politicians, socialists, communists and the like, are attempting to replace American freedom with a new world order, in which ordinary people have no freedom or rights.
COVID-19 is being used to scare people into accepting a permanent lockdown, thus destroying the American economy and destroying America as we know it. A prominent, left-wing politician said, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” In other words, take advantage of any tragedy by using it to further the new world order agenda.
The fact is that liberal politicians (mainly Democrats), under the guise of fighting COVID-19, are deceptively trying to change America from being a free nation under God into a communistic police state. Liberal, so-called progressive, politicians who are trying to change America from a free, constitutional republic into a part of the so-called new world order police state are, in my opinion, treasonous.
Ralph Griffin,
Millerstown