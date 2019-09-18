President Donald Trump is trying to repeat the Iraq War with Iran based on innuendo and lies without proof. At the outset of the Iraq invasion in 2003, then-Secretary of State Colin Powell said “if you break it, you bought it”.
He then supported the “big lie” of weapons of mass destruction. There were none and we did buy it. We spent $6 trillion and rising.
Trump has been unable to engage diplomacy to stop the war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Iran’s ally.
Trump overturned the Iran nuclear deal. Now he threatens military attacks because he destabilized the situation.
Remember, $6 trillion of tax dollars and counting.
This is madness.
Joseph Brzostowski,
Milton