During this election, a serious problem facing our country was again ignored: The huge national debt of $31 trillion.
By Treasury figures (in present dollars) it was $1 trillion in 1941, rising in World War II to $4 trillion. During the Truman-Eisenhower years it decreased to $3.1 trillion, then changed little until 1982. Ever since it has exploded: Reagan added $1.9 trillion, Bush $1.6 trillion, Clinton $1.4 trillion, Bush $5.6 trillion, Obama $8.6 trillion, Trump $6.7 trillion, and so far under Biden $3.3 trillion. Interest costs a mere (!) half a trillion dollars a year but grows with the increasing cost of interest. Plus, ever since 1969 the yearly deficit has appeared lower by Congress deceptively borrowing surplus money from the Social Security Fund, making the real debt higher: in 2021 actually $2.8 trillion rather than $1.5 trillion. The federal debt-to-gross domestic product ratio is now the highest ever at 122%. Of the $22 trillion income generated in this country the federal government spends over $6 trillion. In June inflation hit 9.1% the highest since 1981.
These are very troubling figures, yet politicians never discuss them. Certainly, the Democrats do not, otherwise, they would not have added $13 trillion, would have looked to cut the extravagance, theft, graft and waste (which even the government admits) in the social programs they love, and stop pretending this continual borrowing is sustainable.
They never explain that lavish spending plays a large role in inflation, which badly harms the people who can least afford it. Democrats blame Republicans for “wanting to cut benefits to the needy” but continue to borrow rather than admit taxes will have to go up on the middle class. Their rhetoric that increased taxes on the rich will solve the debt and preclude taxes on others is a lie, but to admit it would be a political liability so they don’t.
Neither do Republicans, who added $16 trillion, seem concerned, otherwise they would have rejected tax cuts and looked to seriously cut the extravagance, theft, graft and waste in their favorites. Republicans refuse to support increased taxes on the very wealthy who have benefited disproportionally to others, saying it will deter investment; meanwhile, look at how much investment goes overseas rather than produced here. A small increase in taxes paid by the rich would be of some benefit and hardly burden them, as even Warren Buffet has noted.
A disgusting part of this mess is the blame game politicians play with the public. Despite what partisans say, we cannot blame any president alone for a deficit. In most years, Democrats controlled Ways and Means so were integral to the debt, the exception being the Republican 115th Congress. Both parties have underhandedly instituted “revenue enhancements” without calling them taxes.
One of the main reasons politicians fail to act is they will not be around holding the bag when things collapse, neatly shoving the problem onto our descendants. Naturally, those who push more spending never point this out, instead all hypocritically bluster “look what I did for you — vote for me.” This lying and deceit are so widespread that they all do so even when knowingly wrong. Biden said he “had gotten the federal deficit down by half in the current year” but was caught since most of the decline was paper cuts from phased out programs. The change didn’t indicate frugality or thrift. He also took credit for “the biggest increase in SS checks ever,” but neither mentioned high inflation was its cause, nor the possibility the increase might force recipients to pay more in taxes.
Even CNN had to admit the raise was ordained by the 1969 SS law, not him.
Few living Americans experienced our severe 1929 depression, nor know about its worldwide repercussions, and most have been lulled into the belief debt can grow without serious consequences, so why worry?
When a collapse happens most will be stunned.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville