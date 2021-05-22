The ongoing strike by Shikellamy support staff has brought troubling issues to the front.
Two very insidious moments come to mind this week. This is a very small group, 69 people, 68 are women and the lowest paid. These are the people the school board is targeting to fix the budget.
Secondly, they cancelled the after school program Tuesday. The superintendent would have us believe it was planned, yet not all staff were notified beforehand. Either it wasn’t planned and was to make it look like the strike was affecting students or it was terribly bad management. Additionally, not all parents knew about it. Open communication seems to be terribly lacking.
Clearly neither support staff nor students are a first priority to this superintendent and school board.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland