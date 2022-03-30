Valley residents must be satisfied with the representation they are getting in Washington and Harrisburg. After May’s primary election, there will be only one competitive local race for state or U.S. Representative in the newly drawn districts in the fall.
While the Valley state and federal legislators are popular in their districts, it is disheartening to see little to no competition for this year’s elections. The statewide races for governor and Pat Toomey’s Senate seat promise to grab headlines in both May and November, likely meaning a sharp increase in voter turnout.
But there seems to be little appetite for running, even in a world where everyone seems to have sharp and clear political opinions.
Petitions for state offices were due this week. Those for federal positions concluded earlier this month.
After the surprising news that U.S. Rep. Fred Keller would not run in the redrawn 15th District against fellow Republican Glenn Thompson or in the redrawn 9th against fellow GOP member Dan Meuser, the shakeup was already under way.
Thompson and Meuser both face challenges in some capacity this year. Thompson, whose new-look 15th District will include Snyder and Union counties, will face George Rathmell in the Republican primary. Thompson lives in Howard Township near Bellefonte; Rathmell lives in Punxsutawney, a two-plus hour drive from here. One of them will represent part of the Valley in the next Congress because no Democrats filed petitions.
Meuser has no primary challenger. Neither does Democrat Amanda Waldman. They will face off in the fall, meaning the other half of the Valley will be represented by someone from Lycoming County (Waldman) or Luzerne County (Meuser).
Locally, there will be no competitive races for the state House this fall. Representatives David Rowe (85th) and Lynda Schlegel Culver (108th), both Republicans, are through to the next session with no primary challenges in the spring and no Democrats running in either race.
In the 107th District, where Rep. Kurt Masser announced his retirement from the General Assembly, three Republicans are running. Whoever wins the primary between Penelope Murphy (Coal Township), Ronald Tanney (Mount Carmel) or Joanne Stehr (Hegins) will assume the office next year. No Democrats are on the ballot.
That means in three different state House races and two U.S. House races, only one Democrat will be on the ballot, barring a last-minute surge of third-party candidates or independents.
Based on name recognition and record, incumbents are likely to prevail, even in redrawn maps. But it would be better for the system and our region if challengers emerged to give voters options and make lawmakers continue to push their agenda in front of those voters.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.