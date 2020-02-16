In the end, the battle against the heroin and opioid epidemic will be judged on the number of fatal overdoses. Experts and data show this national scourge is leveling off. While the local results are mixed, a troubling trend leaps off the page when it comes to the crisis.
County Coroner James F. Kelley confirmed recently that 40 died in the county in 2019, a 60-percent increase over the 24 fatal overdoses reported by Kelley for 2018. The county’s previous record-high was 30 overdose deaths set in 2017.
Over the last three years, nearly 100 people — 94 confirmed with one result pending an investigation — have died of a drug overdose in Northumberland County. Union County’s overdose death toll increased from 3 to 5 cases from 2018 to 2019, Coroner Dominick Adamo said. Snyder County’s total dropped by more than half over the same time frame, from 8 in 2018 to 3 in 2019, Coroner Bill Pheasant said.
According to federal data, there was a 4.1 percent decline nationally in fatal overdoses in 2018 — the last year full data is available — and “significant decreases” in more than 20 states. In Pennsylvania, the total has dropped 18.5 percent according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So what is happening in the Valley, particularly in Northumberland County?
Unfortunately, it’s not one thing. It’s a million things.
One thing we know the Valley lacks is addiction treatment. The Valley clearly needs more direct services, more places to refer people for long-term treatment.
Not one- or two-day treatments. “We know we need more MAT,” said Geisinger specialist, Dr. Margaret Jarvis said of medication-assisted treatment.
In addition to medications used during MAT therapy, it is part of a broader treatment regimen paired with behavioral therapy and other psychiatric services. Geisinger officials said its MAT clinics have seen 3,000 patients and have seen an 81 percent decrease in deaths of those enrolled in the therapy over the past three years.
Those services can be a game-changer. Opening those facilities locally is a challenge because communities often reject them for fear of the unknown, unsure of what accompanies the clinics.
We know they have worked here and are clearly working in other places. If we are going to slow this epidemic even more, in our backyard, then we have to be open-minded to these locations in our Valley.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.