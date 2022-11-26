Experts say the reasons for student truancy — chronic absenteeism from school — vary widely, but the results can lead to significant, detrimental outcomes that often continue into adulthood.
With the goal of student and family support in mind, Northumberland County launched a truancy court program on Monday to help address the growing number of student absentees in recent years.
“We have to really address the truancy problem in the county,” Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said during a kickoff meeting Monday with representatives of children and youth services, adult probation, district courts and local schools. “Doing nothing, or doing the same old thing, was unacceptable.”
Katrina Gownley, administrator of the county’s Children and Youth Services agency, said the county had about 2,500 truancy referrals last year, down from a record 2,600 in 2020. A truancy program started about six years ago has been beneficial, she noted, but more specific efforts were needed to address the more chronic cases.
Truancy is considered a summary offense — similar to a traffic violation — in district court. The penalty could be a fine ranging from $100 to $750 or community service, depending on a case-by-case basis and the district judge’s discretion, Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey explained.
The new truancy court program will work to integrate and coordinate support for families using preventative and intervention methods, according to the program mission statement. The three-phase system — divided into 45-day, 30-day and 30-day segments, focuses on the importance of education, adhering to the law, and treatment, to reduce time spent involved with the magistrate, dependency and juvenile justice system, and to restore and reunify the family unit and other health support systems, according to the mission statement.
Research demonstrates that chronic absenteeism, defined as students missing 10 percent or more of school days due to absences for any reason, is a risk factor associated with a variety of negative academic and social outcomes, according to the state Department of Education.
“Students who are chronically absent are more likely to have difficulty learning to read by third grade, show lower academic performance in middle school and are more likely to drop out of high school,” the state Department of Education writes in its “School Attendance Toolkit,” a packet of information to help support those working with students and families to increase school attendance.
“Statistics shared by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice indicate that students who are truant have an increased risk for poor outcomes as adults, including substance use disorder, involvement with the criminal justice system, poor health and mental health, lower-paying jobs, living in poverty and having children who exhibit behavioral needs as compared to youth who are not truant,” the attendance toolkit states.
Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle said support for families is a primary factor.
“Ultimately, all we want is for the kids to be in school.”
That is a goal worth building a focused support system around.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.