What will it take to get the tractor-trailers from using streets that cannot accommodate them?
There is a sign at 11th Avenue with a picture of a truck and a slash through it stating no trucks except local deliveries. I remember when they started putting pictures on signs for people who could not read. Well, evidently they don’t understand pictures any better.
I think National Beef should post a sign at its entrance and exit gates, all traffic must turn right. There has been damage to property, wires brought down, trucks stuck on the street above me (Helen Street) that they had to bring special wreckers in to help them get off the street. It is full of curves. Can these drivers not see how narrow these streets are?
Recently, we had a Western Express tractor-trailer come through. Our street was recently paved and is not meant for these trucks. They have damaged signs and pavements and broken curbs.
This borough is tired of these trucks continuing on our narrow streets and doing damage. So if you’re a tractor-trailer driver, please be courteous and turn at 11th Avenue and not keep coming up the Old Trail. If you’re an experienced driver you know these streets are too narrow for your semi. Weight limit on these streets is 10 ton. For those of you who take this to heart.
Patsy Krouse,
Shamokin Dam