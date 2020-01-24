I worked eight years as an Assistant District Attorney under two DAs, and now am an Assistant Public Defender, having worked four years in Northumberland County. After seeing both sides of the justice system, I say with certainty that a fully-staffed Public Defender’s office is crucial to getting justice done.
A defense attorney safeguards Constitutional rights, goes to court, fills in missing information for the prosecutors, negotiates plea deals, and explains consequences of a case to clients — work just as challenging and time-consuming as a prosecutor’s. In Northumberland County, overwhelming numbers of defendants qualify for Public Defenders; that office often has caseloads at or over the limit suggested by the American Bar Association for competent representation.
This should outrage the community, as it means many individuals in Northumberland County don’t receive our Constitution’s promise of effective assistance of counsel.
Everywhere I’ve been an attorney, I’ve worked longer than the designated workweek and taken work home. Our DA’s office is not unique.
In my experience, a DA’s Office that has strong office policies, communicates clearly with county commissioners and law enforcement, manages staff wisely, documents cases efficiently, and makes sensible plea offers, can function well, even when understaffed. Unfortunately, I’ve seen little evidence of these things lately in Northumberland County. The district attorney should absolutely be given more staff. So should the public defender. And each office must steward its resources wisely if Northumberland County will ever have a truly just criminal justice system.
Rachael Glasoe,
Potts Grove